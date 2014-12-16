JetBrains Upsource 1.0 Final Release

JetBrains has announced the final release of Upsource 1.0 this month. The product is a code review and repository browsing tool that helps read, browse, and review code in Git, Mercurial, Subversion, and Perforce repositories.

Users can explore and monitor all VCS repositories from a central location, using a "friendly" (so says JetBrains) UI. Upsource works for "most projects"; i.e., old and new, as it can read from Git, Mercurial, Subversion, and Perforce repositories.

In Java projects, users can enjoy code inspections when reading or reviewing code, search for usages, or navigate to symbol declarations, as if you were using IntelliJ IDEA.

"Discuss code and changes with teammates, create code reviews on revisions or entire branches, and keep the team up to date with important changes," reads the company's spec-sheet on this product.

Developers will be able to use Upsource to navigate to specific revisions, inspect diffs inline or side-by-side. "Track recent commits, branches and merges, or search the project history to learn who did what and when," says the firm.

The promise from JetBrains is an ability to explore "any revision" of your code base. Enjoy quick read access to the current or any prior state of your project's code, without having to check out locally. Browse project structure, view syntax-highlighted files, search for code, files, and text.

Use URLs to link to everything in code, including revisions, branches, code reviews, diffs, discussions, reports, search filters, files, or even selections in code.