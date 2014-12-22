Channels ▼
RSS

Mobile

AppGyver AppArchitect 2.0 Appears

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 22, 2014

AppArchitect 2.0 bringing full support for Android to mobile app creation tool

AppGyver (yes, they really did name the company that) consumed the technical resource base of AppArchitect, a drag-and-drop platform for creating mobile apps. The firm also released an early form of AppArchitect 2.0, which will bring support for Android.

AppGyver provides a complete platform for novice and seasoned mobile developers alike to quickly build, test, preview, and deploy fully functioning HTML5 mobile apps that are indistinguishable from their native counterparts.

"AppArchitect 2.0 has an entirely new and fresh UI, and has been piloted for six months. We're very excited about the benefits this cooperation will bring to developers in the AppArchitect and AppGyver communities, and we're ready for great things to come in this next chapter," says Marko Lehtimaki, cofounder and CEO of AppGyver.

AppArchitect 2.0 will include a totally redesigned user interface with modern, flat design, an expanded set of components that will cover most common app needs, full support for Android (the number one request from the community), and a premium set of drag-and-drop features that include components like comments and video-channels.


Related Reading

News

Commentary

Slideshow

Video

Most Popular

More Insights

White Papers

More >>

Reports

More >>

Webcasts

More >>
INFO-LINK




Currently we allow the following HTML tags in comments:

Single tags

These tags can be used alone and don't need an ending tag.

<br> Defines a single line break

<hr> Defines a horizontal line

Matching tags

These require an ending tag - e.g. <i>italic text</i>

<a> Defines an anchor

<b> Defines bold text

<big> Defines big text

<blockquote> Defines a long quotation

<caption> Defines a table caption

<cite> Defines a citation

<code> Defines computer code text

<em> Defines emphasized text

<fieldset> Defines a border around elements in a form

<h1> This is heading 1

<h2> This is heading 2

<h3> This is heading 3

<h4> This is heading 4

<h5> This is heading 5

<h6> This is heading 6

<i> Defines italic text

<p> Defines a paragraph

<pre> Defines preformatted text

<q> Defines a short quotation

<samp> Defines sample computer code text

<small> Defines small text

<span> Defines a section in a document

<s> Defines strikethrough text

<strike> Defines strikethrough text

<strong> Defines strong text

<sub> Defines subscripted text

<sup> Defines superscripted text

<u> Defines underlined text

Dr. Dobb's encourages readers to engage in spirited, healthy debate, including taking us to task. However, Dr. Dobb's moderates all comments posted to our site, and reserves the right to modify or remove any content that it determines to be derogatory, offensive, inflammatory, vulgar, irrelevant/off-topic, racist or obvious marketing or spam. Dr. Dobb's further reserves the right to disable the profile of any commenter participating in said activities.

 
Disqus Tips To upload an avatar photo, first complete your Disqus profile. | View the list of supported HTML tags you can use to style comments. | Please read our commenting policy.
 

Mobile Recent Articles

Most Popular

Stories Blogs

Video

View All Videos

Upcoming Events



Most Recent Premium Content

Digital Issues