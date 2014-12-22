Channels ▼
RSS

Mobile

Parallels Supports Docker Apps

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 22, 2014

Better than Docker images in a virtualized environment based on a hypervisor, or so they say

Parallels has updated its containers-based virtualization product, Parallels Cloud Server, to introduce native support for Docker application deployment. Service providers can deliver container-based virtual private servers to the growing number of developers building Docker applications.

Parallels Cloud Server will offer a secure and high-density virtual server environment that equips service providers to compete with large public cloud providers on price and performance in this rapidly emerging market.

"Service providers want to meet the needs of customers and customers want to run Docker applications," said James Bottomley, chief technology officer, virtualization, Parallels.

"A challenge customers face today is running Docker images in a virtualized environment based on a hypervisor. This takes a core benefit of Docker — that the applications run in containers at higher density and performance — and reduces that benefit considerably. With Parallels solution, the service provider can offer the customer an environment where Docker is running on top of Parallels Cloud Server containers-based virtual machines for optimal performance and at high-density."

For service providers and others new to containers-based virtualization, the new Docker support makes Parallels Cloud Server a compelling solution as a scalable and proven platform for expanded offerings from VPS to managed IaaS.

"The growing number of developers building Docker-based applications is a ripe market opportunity with plenty of upside that service providers should be keen to capture," said Philbert Shih, managing director, Structure Research. "But in a highly competitive market, the challenge will be how to attract customers while maintaining aggressive yet profitable price points. The answer lies in building an optimized infrastructure environment that is dense and scales, while being able to maintain high levels of performance and facilitate portability of workloads."


Related Reading

News

Commentary

Slideshow

Video

Most Popular

More Insights

White Papers

More >>

Reports

More >>

Webcasts

More >>
INFO-LINK




Currently we allow the following HTML tags in comments:

Single tags

These tags can be used alone and don't need an ending tag.

<br> Defines a single line break

<hr> Defines a horizontal line

Matching tags

These require an ending tag - e.g. <i>italic text</i>

<a> Defines an anchor

<b> Defines bold text

<big> Defines big text

<blockquote> Defines a long quotation

<caption> Defines a table caption

<cite> Defines a citation

<code> Defines computer code text

<em> Defines emphasized text

<fieldset> Defines a border around elements in a form

<h1> This is heading 1

<h2> This is heading 2

<h3> This is heading 3

<h4> This is heading 4

<h5> This is heading 5

<h6> This is heading 6

<i> Defines italic text

<p> Defines a paragraph

<pre> Defines preformatted text

<q> Defines a short quotation

<samp> Defines sample computer code text

<small> Defines small text

<span> Defines a section in a document

<s> Defines strikethrough text

<strike> Defines strikethrough text

<strong> Defines strong text

<sub> Defines subscripted text

<sup> Defines superscripted text

<u> Defines underlined text

Dr. Dobb's encourages readers to engage in spirited, healthy debate, including taking us to task. However, Dr. Dobb's moderates all comments posted to our site, and reserves the right to modify or remove any content that it determines to be derogatory, offensive, inflammatory, vulgar, irrelevant/off-topic, racist or obvious marketing or spam. Dr. Dobb's further reserves the right to disable the profile of any commenter participating in said activities.

 
Disqus Tips To upload an avatar photo, first complete your Disqus profile. | View the list of supported HTML tags you can use to style comments. | Please read our commenting policy.
 

Mobile Recent Articles

Most Popular

Stories Blogs

Video

View All Videos

Upcoming Events



Most Recent Premium Content

Digital Issues