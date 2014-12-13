Mirantis Releases Free Developer Edition

To support developer adoption of OpenStack, Mirantis has released a free Developer Edition of Mirantis OpenStack Express and a dozen new free OpenStack tutorials.

Mirantis OpenStack Express is a route to working with an OpenStack cloud. Its Developer Edition is tailored for solo developers looking to try OpenStack, and offers an on-demand, hosted development environment for Mirantis OpenStack, along with full 24/7 support, at no cost for the first year.

To enable OpenStack newcomers to quickly become productive with OpenStack, the Developer Edition comes with a dozen new, online tutorials based on Mirantis Training for OpenStack. The tutorials cover common use cases such as adding images, launching VMs, and using the Murano OpenStack application catalog, all of which are available in the Developer Edition.

Mirantis is deeply invested in the OpenStack community and says that it is a top three contributor to OpenStack. This year, Mirantis' Driverlog initiative catalogued 106 vendor solutions that plug in underneath OpenStack, giving customers a single, consolidated list of compatible hardware.

"The success of OpenStack is all about the solutions running on top of it," said Mirantis CEO, Adrian Ionel. "Hundreds of thousands of developers are now familiar with cloud services and we want to enable them to ride the wave of OpenStack adoption. The free Developer Edition is their invitation to learn OpenStack and see its benefits, at no cost or risk."

A number of solutions vendors have already started using MOX for application development, including RealStatus, Tata Consultancy Services and Avi Networks. "With Mirantis OpenStack Express, Avi Networks can bring up a robust application delivery solution in minutes, not hours or days," said Guru Chahal, VP Product Management, Avi Networks. "The technology simplifies OpenStack setup and configuration, saving us valuable engineering resources, and bringing instant value to our customers."

The Developer Edition of Mirantis OpenStack Express will be free for the first 12 months, and $39.99 per month thereafter. It includes an OpenStack tenant with a quota of 4 virtual CPUs, 4GB RAM, 100GB of storage, and two floating IP addresses, plus access to OpenStack APIs. Developers can add resources on demand, starting with quotas of 2vCPU, 2GB RAM, and 50GB of storage at $19.99 per month.