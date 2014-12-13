Channels ▼
RSS

Open Source

Mirantis Releases Free Developer Edition

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 13, 2014

Mirantis OpenStack Express bids to accelerates developer adoption with OpenStack tutorials

To support developer adoption of OpenStack, Mirantis has released a free Developer Edition of Mirantis OpenStack Express and a dozen new free OpenStack tutorials.

Mirantis OpenStack Express is a route to working with an OpenStack cloud. Its Developer Edition is tailored for solo developers looking to try OpenStack, and offers an on-demand, hosted development environment for Mirantis OpenStack, along with full 24/7 support, at no cost for the first year.

To enable OpenStack newcomers to quickly become productive with OpenStack, the Developer Edition comes with a dozen new, online tutorials based on Mirantis Training for OpenStack. The tutorials cover common use cases such as adding images, launching VMs, and using the Murano OpenStack application catalog, all of which are available in the Developer Edition.

Mirantis is deeply invested in the OpenStack community and says that it is a top three contributor to OpenStack. This year, Mirantis' Driverlog initiative catalogued 106 vendor solutions that plug in underneath OpenStack, giving customers a single, consolidated list of compatible hardware.

"The success of OpenStack is all about the solutions running on top of it," said Mirantis CEO, Adrian Ionel. "Hundreds of thousands of developers are now familiar with cloud services and we want to enable them to ride the wave of OpenStack adoption. The free Developer Edition is their invitation to learn OpenStack and see its benefits, at no cost or risk."

A number of solutions vendors have already started using MOX for application development, including RealStatus, Tata Consultancy Services and Avi Networks. "With Mirantis OpenStack Express, Avi Networks can bring up a robust application delivery solution in minutes, not hours or days," said Guru Chahal, VP Product Management, Avi Networks. "The technology simplifies OpenStack setup and configuration, saving us valuable engineering resources, and bringing instant value to our customers."

The Developer Edition of Mirantis OpenStack Express will be free for the first 12 months, and $39.99 per month thereafter. It includes an OpenStack tenant with a quota of 4 virtual CPUs, 4GB RAM, 100GB of storage, and two floating IP addresses, plus access to OpenStack APIs. Developers can add resources on demand, starting with quotas of 2vCPU, 2GB RAM, and 50GB of storage at $19.99 per month.


Related Reading

News

Commentary

Slideshow

Video

Most Popular

More Insights

White Papers

More >>

Reports

More >>

Webcasts

More >>
INFO-LINK




Currently we allow the following HTML tags in comments:

Single tags

These tags can be used alone and don't need an ending tag.

<br> Defines a single line break

<hr> Defines a horizontal line

Matching tags

These require an ending tag - e.g. <i>italic text</i>

<a> Defines an anchor

<b> Defines bold text

<big> Defines big text

<blockquote> Defines a long quotation

<caption> Defines a table caption

<cite> Defines a citation

<code> Defines computer code text

<em> Defines emphasized text

<fieldset> Defines a border around elements in a form

<h1> This is heading 1

<h2> This is heading 2

<h3> This is heading 3

<h4> This is heading 4

<h5> This is heading 5

<h6> This is heading 6

<i> Defines italic text

<p> Defines a paragraph

<pre> Defines preformatted text

<q> Defines a short quotation

<samp> Defines sample computer code text

<small> Defines small text

<span> Defines a section in a document

<s> Defines strikethrough text

<strike> Defines strikethrough text

<strong> Defines strong text

<sub> Defines subscripted text

<sup> Defines superscripted text

<u> Defines underlined text

Dr. Dobb's encourages readers to engage in spirited, healthy debate, including taking us to task. However, Dr. Dobb's moderates all comments posted to our site, and reserves the right to modify or remove any content that it determines to be derogatory, offensive, inflammatory, vulgar, irrelevant/off-topic, racist or obvious marketing or spam. Dr. Dobb's further reserves the right to disable the profile of any commenter participating in said activities.

 
Disqus Tips To upload an avatar photo, first complete your Disqus profile. | View the list of supported HTML tags you can use to style comments. | Please read our commenting policy.
 

Open Source Recent Articles

Most Popular

Stories Blogs

Video

View All Videos

Upcoming Events



Most Recent Premium Content

Digital Issues