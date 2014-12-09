Testing for Failures with Python

Unit testing is not just about checking whether a unit under test behaves as designed. It is also about checking how well the unit fails. This article explores how to include failure testing in your Python unit testing. I begin by examining how failures appear in Python, and what Python uses to signal and catch a failure. I will simulate a failure using mocks and patches, mark a test routine for failure, and make a test routine fail on cue. And then I examine how to check for failures, then how to track and collect failure statistics. All sample code requires Python 2.4 (or later) and Mock 1.0.1.
Failures happen, which is why failure testing should be an essential part of any unit test suite. Failure testing helps identify and isolate potential points of failure. Done right, it enables you to intelligently examine each point of failure, add code to catch and process the failure, or rewrite surrounding code to prevent the failure from occurring.
Failures in Python
Python uses exceptions to signal failures. The exception can be predefined or it can be one you define yourself. You can trap the exception with a
try…except block or you can hand it over to the next
try…except block.
Listing One is a simple
try…except block at work. The failure, in this case, is a
NameError, caused on line 6 by the
rsplit() method trying to process the undefined local
fooFail.
Listing One
#!/usr/bin/python import sys try: fooTest = "Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers." fooTest = fooFail.rsplit(" ") for fooIndex in range(1,5): print fooIndex, ":", fooTest[fooIndex] except IndexError: print "failure:index out of range." # ...post-failure code follows... except: print "failure:type: ", sys.exc_info()[0] print "failure:message: ", sys.exc_info()[1] print "failure:traceback: ", sys.exc_info()[2] # ...post-failure code follows... else: print "successful run..." # ...post-success code follows... finally: print "cleaning up..." # ...clean up code follows...
In the example try block, there are two
except handlers. The first handler looks for an
IndexError signal and tries to make the necessary corrections. The second handler looks for any failure signal other than
IndexError. It identifies the failure by checking
sys.exc_info. It could try to handle the failure or pass it along by calling
raise sys.exc_info[0].
Following the
try…except block are two optional blocks. The
else block runs only when no failures appear, and the
finally block runs regardless of whether a failure occurs.
Mocking Failures
Essential to failure testing is the ability to make the code under test fail on cue. Suppose you are using a mock to represent a test resource. You could induce a failure by setting the mock's
side_effect attribute to an incorrect value or an exception. This, in turn, overrides the
return_value attribute, which remains set to the correct value or to an error.
Consider the snippet in Listing Two. Class
Foo is my test resource, class
Bar my test subject. Class
Bar has one instance method,
doBar(), which creates a
Foo instance (
barFoo) and invokes the method
doFoo() five times (lines 18-23). The
doBar() method uses a
try…except block (lines 25-33) to catch any failures that crop up. Note the third
except handler passes the failure signal to the next
try…except block.
Listing Two
import sys from mock import Mock # test resource:specification class Foo(object): myFoo = "Foo:myFoo" def doFoo(self): return("Foo:doFoo:") def callFoo(self, anArg): print "Foo:callFoo_:", anArg # test subject class Bar(object): def doBar(self, argFoo): # create an instance of Foo try: barFoo = argFoo() print barFoo for barTick in range(5): barTest = barFoo.doFoo() print barTest except OverflowError: print "failure:buffer:overflow" except MemoryError: print "failure:out-of-memory" except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info()[0] print "failure:", sys.exc_info()[1] print "failure:", sys.exc_info()[2] raise (sys.exc_info()) else: print "doBar_:success" finally: print "doBar_:clean-up"
Listing Three tests how
Bar interacts with
Foo. I create a
mock object (
mockFoo), using
Foo for a spec (line 3). Then I create a
Bar instance (
testBar) and pass
mockFoo to the instance method
doBar() (lines 6-9). Because I did nothing else to
mockFoo,
testBar behaved as expected.
Listing Three
try: # prepare the test resource mockFoo = Mock(spec = Foo) # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # <Mock name='mock()' id='428976'> # <Mock name='mock().doFoo()' id='449328'> # <Mock name='mock().doFoo()' id='449328'> # <Mock name='mock().doFoo()' id='449328'> # <Mock name='mock().doFoo()' id='449328'> # <Mock name='mock().doFoo()' id='449328'> # doBar_:success # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info()
But in Listing Four, I set the
side_effect attribute for
mockFoo to
MemoryError (line 4). When I run the test, the second
except handler catches the signal and prints the appropriate message. But what if I change
side_effect to
EnvironmentError (line 17)? This time, the third
except handler catches the signal and prints its type, message, and traceback to
stdout. It raises the failure signal, which gets caught by the test's own
except handler (line 27-28).
Listing Four
try: # prepare the test resource mockFoo = Mock(spec = Foo) mockFoo.side_effect = MemoryError # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # failure:out-of-memory # doBar_:clean-up # change the failure mockFoo.side_effect = EnvironmentError # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # failure: <type 'exceptions.EnvironmentError'> # failure: # failure: <traceback object at 0x2d5ad0> # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info() # Output: # failure: (<type 'exceptions.EnvironmentError'>, EnvironmentError(), <traceback object at 0x2d5af8>)
Listing Five shows how I simulate a method failure. When I create the
mock object (
tempFoo), I set the
side_effect attribute for its method
doFoo() to
OverflowError (lines 3-4). Then I create a second
mock object (
mockFoo), setting its
return_value attribute to
tempFoo (line 6). This is to satisfy the constructor call at the beginning of
doBar() (see Listing Two, line 18). I create a
Bar instance as usual, then pass
mockFoo to
doBar() (line 12). The result is that
doBar() gets an
OverflowError signal when it calls
doFoo() (see Listing Two, line 22). Its first
except handler catches the signal and sends a message to
stdout.
Listing Five
try: # prepare the test resource tempFoo = Mock(spec = Foo) tempFoo.doFoo.side_effect = OverflowError mockFoo = Mock(return_value = tempFoo) # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # <Mock spec='Foo' id='428016'> # failure:buffer:overflow # doBar_:clean-up # change the failure tempFoo.doFoo.side_effect = ["narf", "zort", ReferenceError] # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # <Mock spec='Foo' id='428016'> # narf # zort # failure: <type 'exceptions.ReferenceError'> # failure: # failure: <traceback object at 0x2d5be8> # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info() # Output: # failure: (<type 'exceptions.ReferenceError'>, ReferenceError(), <traceback object at 0x2d5cb0>)
What if I set
doFoo's
side_effect attribute to a list, with the third list item being a
ReferenceError (line 19)? This time,
doBar() will process the first two responses from
doFoo(). Then its third
except handler catches the
ReferenceError signal. That handler raises the signal, sending it to the test routine's
except handler (lines 32-33).
Suppose I have the exception come from the
return_value attribute. In Listing Six, I set the
return_value attribute for
mockFoo to
OverflowError (line 3). When I pass
mockFoo to
doBar(), its third
except handler fires to report the failure as an
AttributeError failure (lines 16-17).
Listing Six
try: # prepare the test resource mockFoo = Mock(spec = Foo, return_value = OverflowError) # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # failure: <type 'exceptions.AttributeError'> # failure: type object 'exceptions.OverflowError' has no attribute 'doFoo' # failure: <traceback object at 0x2d5a80> # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info() # Output # failure: (<type 'exceptions.AttributeError'>, AttributeError(), <traceback object at 0x2d5b48>)
In Listing Seven, I set the
return_value attribute for the mocked method
doFoo(). Now when I pass
mockFoo to
doBar(),
doBar returns five lines of
OverflowError. None of
doBar's
except handlers fired in response.
Listing Seven
try: # prepare the test resource tempFoo = Mock(spec = Foo) tempFoo.doFoo.return_value = OverflowError mockFoo = Mock(return_value = tempFoo) # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # run a test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output: # <Mock spec='Foo' id='427952'> # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # <type 'exceptions.OverflowError'> # doBar_:success # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info()
Both examples treat the exception as an error signal, not a failure one. None of the except handlers fire. If one does, it is because of a different, unrelated failure.
Patching for Failures
You can also use patching to induce a failure. The effect is similar to using a
mock object, only the patched mock is temporary and easy to customize. Listing Eight demonstrates how I simulate a failure with a core
patch. This test routine is similar to the one in Listing Four. First, I prepared the mock's
side_effect attribute as a key/value pair (
mockArgs). Then I pass class
Foo and
mockArgs to the core
patch (line 7). Note how I invoked core
patch using the
with keyword.
Listing Eight
try: # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # start patching mockArgs = {'side_effect':MemoryError} with patch('__main__.Foo', **mockArgs) as mockFoo: # run the test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output # failure:out-of-memory # doBar_:clean-up # change the attribute mockFoo.side_effect = EnvironmentError # repeat the test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output # failure: <type 'exceptions.EnvironmentError'> # failure: # failure: <traceback object at 0x7a120> # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info() # Output # failure: (<type 'exceptions.EnvironmentError'>, EnvironmentError(), <traceback object at 0x76fa8>)
Core
patch returns a
mock object (
mockFoo), which I then pass to the
testBar method
doBar() (line 9). Once again,
doBar() catches the
MemoryError signal with the second
except handler.
Next, I changed the
side_effect attribute to
EnvironmentError (line 15). I passed the updated
mockFoo to
doBar(). The latter responds by catching the signal with its third
except handler, which then sends the signal back to the routine's own
except handler (line 25-26).
Listing Nine shows another use of the core decorator. Here, I create the
mock object
tempFoo and set the
side_effect attribute for
doFoo to
OverflowError (lines 6-7). Then I prepare
mockArgs, invoke core
patch, and pass class
Foo and
mockArgs as input (lines 9-10). Inside the
with block, I pass the resulting
mock (
mockFoo) to the
doBar() method (line 11).
Listing Nine
try: # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # start patching tempFoo = Mock(spec = Foo) tempFoo.doFoo.side_effect = OverflowError mockArgs = {'return_value':tempFoo} with patch('__main__.Foo', **mockArgs) as mockFoo: testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output # <Mock spec='Foo' id='430032'> # failure:buffer:overflow # doBar_:clean-up tempFoo.doFoo.side_effect = ["narf", "zort", ReferenceError] mockArgs = {'return_value':tempFoo} with patch('__main__.Foo', **mockArgs) as mockFoo: testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output # <Mock spec='Foo' id='430032'> # narf # zort # failure: <type 'exceptions.ReferenceError'> # failure: # failure: <traceback object at 0x2d8f80> # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info() # Output # failure: (<type 'exceptions.ReferenceError'>, ReferenceError(), <traceback object at 0x2d8fa8>)
The
OverflowError signal trips the first
except handler, and
doBar() reports the failure just as it did in Listing Five. When I set the same
side_effect attribute to a list of values (line 17), both
doBar() and the test routine behave as they did in Listing Five.
Listing Ten demonstrates how not to simulate a failure with core
patch. What I have here are two nested
with blocks. In the outer block (lines 6-7), I set the
side_effect attribute for
doFoo() to
OverflowError. In the inner block (line 8-9), I set the
return_value attribute for
mockFoo to
tempFoo, which is prepared by the outer block. But when I pass
mockFoo to the
doBar() method,
doBar() invokes the
doFoo() method five times with nary a problem. It is as if the
return_value attribute never had
tempFoo as its value.
Listing Ten
try: # prepare the test subject testBar = Bar() # prepare the test resource tempArgs = {'doFoo:side_effect':OverflowError} with patch('__main__.Foo', **tempArgs) as tempFoo: mockArgs = {'return_value':tempFoo} with patch('__main__.Foo', **mockArgs) as mockFoo: # run the test testBar.doBar(mockFoo) # Output # <MagicMock name='Foo' id='449104'> # <MagicMock name='Foo.doFoo()' id='3061168'> # <MagicMock name='Foo.doFoo()' id='3061168'> # <MagicMock name='Foo.doFoo()' id='3061168'> # <MagicMock name='Foo.doFoo()' id='3061168'> # <MagicMock name='Foo.doFoo()' id='3061168'> # doBar_:success # doBar_:clean-up except: print "failure:", sys.exc_info()