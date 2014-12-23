Channels ▼
Application Intelligence For Advanced Dummies

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 23, 2014

Who wouldn't want a view across all aspects of digital performance in ultra large scale deployments?

The AppDynamics Fall '14 Release is all autumnal and ready to drop off the trees. The firm specializes in application intelligence for software-defined businesses and its new product bids to provide a view across all aspects of digital performance in ultra large scale deployments.

AppDynamics delivers Application Intelligence by building out advanced capabilities across the key areas of analytics, unified monitoring, and DevOps.

The Fall '14 Release of the AppDynamics Application Intelligence platform introduces new DevOps collaboration capabilities in the "Virtual War Room"; AppDynamics Application Analytics, which capture operational and business events and metrics across entire application environments; support for additional integration platforms; a massively scalable data store; and integration of AppDynamics database monitoring into the main platform.

"Providing a single, cross-functional view of the digital experience across the entire enterprise continues to be our mission," said Jyoti Bansal, founder and CEO of AppDynamics.

"We see opportunity to keep building out Application Intelligence — an integrated platform for software-enabled businesses to manage every detail of the online performance they deliver. Harnessing the power of big data and analytics is therefore critical, collecting meaningful data in its business context from the entire application stack, no matter the level of complexity or distribution."

The new AppDynamics Cross-Application Flow feature enables app-to-app metrics and flow map visualizations, and snapshot drill-downs to different applications, allowing operations teams to see how applications are interacting with shared services. Access control and permissions allow fine-grained control over who is able to access application data, in order to respect the ownership integrity of each application.


