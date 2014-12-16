Channels ▼
RSS

Tools

Devart dbForge Studio For MySQL With Phrase Completion

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 16, 2014

An updated dbForge Studio for MySQL with enhanced command-line interface

The Devart team has announced the new release of dbForge Studio for MySQL v 6.3 with new features related to SQL code completion and formatting, data import and export, data comparison, data synchronization, and reporting.

The list of new features includes Phrase Completion so that the Code Completion function suggests not only separate keywords and object names, but entire code phrases.

There is an Enhanced Command-Line Interface so that a user can automate different routine tasks. There is also improved Data Export and Import so that functionalities are now "considerably reworked" and boosted in accordance with feedback.

There are more options to customize data comparison and sync. An update comes with new options for customizing data comparison and synchronization up to the user's needs.

"dbForge Studio for MySQL is the universal MySQL and MariaDB client for database management, administration, and development. The GUI tool provides utilities to compare, synchronize, and backup MySQL databases with scheduling, and gives possibility to analyze and report MySQL tables data," said Devart.


Related Reading

News

Commentary

Slideshow

Video

Most Popular

More Insights

White Papers

More >>

Reports

More >>

Webcasts

More >>
INFO-LINK




Currently we allow the following HTML tags in comments:

Single tags

These tags can be used alone and don't need an ending tag.

<br> Defines a single line break

<hr> Defines a horizontal line

Matching tags

These require an ending tag - e.g. <i>italic text</i>

<a> Defines an anchor

<b> Defines bold text

<big> Defines big text

<blockquote> Defines a long quotation

<caption> Defines a table caption

<cite> Defines a citation

<code> Defines computer code text

<em> Defines emphasized text

<fieldset> Defines a border around elements in a form

<h1> This is heading 1

<h2> This is heading 2

<h3> This is heading 3

<h4> This is heading 4

<h5> This is heading 5

<h6> This is heading 6

<i> Defines italic text

<p> Defines a paragraph

<pre> Defines preformatted text

<q> Defines a short quotation

<samp> Defines sample computer code text

<small> Defines small text

<span> Defines a section in a document

<s> Defines strikethrough text

<strike> Defines strikethrough text

<strong> Defines strong text

<sub> Defines subscripted text

<sup> Defines superscripted text

<u> Defines underlined text

Dr. Dobb's encourages readers to engage in spirited, healthy debate, including taking us to task. However, Dr. Dobb's moderates all comments posted to our site, and reserves the right to modify or remove any content that it determines to be derogatory, offensive, inflammatory, vulgar, irrelevant/off-topic, racist or obvious marketing or spam. Dr. Dobb's further reserves the right to disable the profile of any commenter participating in said activities.

 
Disqus Tips To upload an avatar photo, first complete your Disqus profile. | View the list of supported HTML tags you can use to style comments. | Please read our commenting policy.
 

Tools Recent Articles

Most Popular

Stories Blogs

Video

View All Videos

Upcoming Events



Most Recent Premium Content

Digital Issues