Devart dbForge Studio For MySQL With Phrase Completion

The Devart team has announced the new release of dbForge Studio for MySQL v 6.3 with new features related to SQL code completion and formatting, data import and export, data comparison, data synchronization, and reporting.

The list of new features includes Phrase Completion so that the Code Completion function suggests not only separate keywords and object names, but entire code phrases.

There is an Enhanced Command-Line Interface so that a user can automate different routine tasks. There is also improved Data Export and Import so that functionalities are now "considerably reworked" and boosted in accordance with feedback.

There are more options to customize data comparison and sync. An update comes with new options for customizing data comparison and synchronization up to the user's needs.

"dbForge Studio for MySQL is the universal MySQL and MariaDB client for database management, administration, and development. The GUI tool provides utilities to compare, synchronize, and backup MySQL databases with scheduling, and gives possibility to analyze and report MySQL tables data," said Devart.