Parasoft DevTest Shifts To Continuous

Parasoft has released its Development Testing Platform (DTP) 5.1 this month. The technology works to consistently apply software quality practices throughout. The latest version of DTP further enables software quality efforts to evolve from automated to continuous.

With integration into any software development environment, users can observe and collect data from systems in the SDLC infrastructure, including open source and third-party testing tools.

"Continuous Testing is key to any organizations adoption of Agile, this release of Parasoft DTP introduces deeper insight into the association between the business and technical risks of the software development process,” said Mark Lambert, VP of products for Parasoft.

The firm's Process Intelligence Engine enables the graphical creation and chaining of analytics to identify the business risks "hidden in the code". As PIE identifies risk, it can be used to trigger workflows, either within or outside of the DTP ecosystem, and report on how they correlate to the rest of the code base through the centralized reporting interface.

Users can set the metadata associated with findings (e.g., risk/impact, priority, assignment) based on analytics implemented with PIE. Workflows can be applied on-demand, according to scheduled intervals, or in an event-based model, so developers can efficiently focus on the findings that are important to the business.

Parasoft's code analysis engines and connectors for unit testing and code coverage allows users to capture and report test results and code coverage from any type of testing activity (including unit, functional, and manual tests).