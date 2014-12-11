Channels ▼
RSS

Tools

Parasoft DevTest Shifts To Continuous

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 11, 2014

Parasoft DTP 5.1 includes smarter Process Intelligence Engine (PIE)

Parasoft has released its Development Testing Platform (DTP) 5.1 this month. The technology works to consistently apply software quality practices throughout. The latest version of DTP further enables software quality efforts to evolve from automated to continuous.

With integration into any software development environment, users can observe and collect data from systems in the SDLC infrastructure, including open source and third-party testing tools.

"Continuous Testing is key to any organizations adoption of Agile, this release of Parasoft DTP introduces deeper insight into the association between the business and technical risks of the software development process,” said Mark Lambert, VP of products for Parasoft.

The firm's Process Intelligence Engine enables the graphical creation and chaining of analytics to identify the business risks "hidden in the code". As PIE identifies risk, it can be used to trigger workflows, either within or outside of the DTP ecosystem, and report on how they correlate to the rest of the code base through the centralized reporting interface.

Users can set the metadata associated with findings (e.g., risk/impact, priority, assignment) based on analytics implemented with PIE. Workflows can be applied on-demand, according to scheduled intervals, or in an event-based model, so developers can efficiently focus on the findings that are important to the business.

Parasoft's code analysis engines and connectors for unit testing and code coverage allows users to capture and report test results and code coverage from any type of testing activity (including unit, functional, and manual tests).


Related Reading

News

Commentary

Slideshow

Video

Most Popular

More Insights

White Papers

More >>

Reports

More >>

Webcasts

More >>
INFO-LINK




Currently we allow the following HTML tags in comments:

Single tags

These tags can be used alone and don't need an ending tag.

<br> Defines a single line break

<hr> Defines a horizontal line

Matching tags

These require an ending tag - e.g. <i>italic text</i>

<a> Defines an anchor

<b> Defines bold text

<big> Defines big text

<blockquote> Defines a long quotation

<caption> Defines a table caption

<cite> Defines a citation

<code> Defines computer code text

<em> Defines emphasized text

<fieldset> Defines a border around elements in a form

<h1> This is heading 1

<h2> This is heading 2

<h3> This is heading 3

<h4> This is heading 4

<h5> This is heading 5

<h6> This is heading 6

<i> Defines italic text

<p> Defines a paragraph

<pre> Defines preformatted text

<q> Defines a short quotation

<samp> Defines sample computer code text

<small> Defines small text

<span> Defines a section in a document

<s> Defines strikethrough text

<strike> Defines strikethrough text

<strong> Defines strong text

<sub> Defines subscripted text

<sup> Defines superscripted text

<u> Defines underlined text

Dr. Dobb's encourages readers to engage in spirited, healthy debate, including taking us to task. However, Dr. Dobb's moderates all comments posted to our site, and reserves the right to modify or remove any content that it determines to be derogatory, offensive, inflammatory, vulgar, irrelevant/off-topic, racist or obvious marketing or spam. Dr. Dobb's further reserves the right to disable the profile of any commenter participating in said activities.

 
Disqus Tips To upload an avatar photo, first complete your Disqus profile. | View the list of supported HTML tags you can use to style comments. | Please read our commenting policy.
 

Tools Recent Articles

Most Popular

Stories Blogs

Video

View All Videos

Upcoming Events



Most Recent Premium Content

Digital Issues