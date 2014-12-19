Did Barcode Reading Just Get Interesting?

Dynamsoft's Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK (which is a tool used to create document scanning modules inside browsers) has been upgraded to include support for JavaScript IntelliSense and 1D barcode reading.

It also now has a more robust HTML5 WebSocket connection and improved disk caching.

Barcode fanatics will note the finessed differences between 1D and 2D barcode reading as detailed by syscantech.com:

1D barcodes — carry a low information density, have a small information capacity, use numbers and English, must depend on a database or communication network, and are of object label and index in nature.

2D barcodes — carry a high information density, have a big information capacity, use numbers, English, and Chinese characters, pictures, voice, and other binary information, do not need to depend on a database or communication network, and describe objects.

So then, JavaScript IntelliSense is supposed (in this case) to help programmers complete code faster by providing auto-completion options for statements. The added JavaScript IntelliSense support lists objects, functions, properties, and parameters available to a programmer based on their current code — and this means that language elements can be more easily and accurately inserted.

In addition to improving coding speed, it also helps reduce programmer errors. The JavaScript IntelliSense feature is supported in Visual Studio 2010+ and Eclipse 4.2+ (with Aptana Plugin v3.6+).

Meanwhile, a 1D barcode reader has now been included. It allows users to read code 39 and code 128 type barcodes from scanned online images. And, the revised disk caching mechanism can now handle batch scanning of thousands of documents.

The newest HTML5 component supports the latest versions of Chrome and Firefox on Windows. It can be used by developers alongside Dynamsoft's original ActiveX and NPAPI plugins.

This allows developers to more easily manage migrations from, or the continued use of, NPAPI plugins for document scanning functions. Dynamsoft is working on new versions to properly support other browsers and platforms. In June, Dynamsoft provided an SDK version to address Google's plans to retire the use of NPAPI-based plugins within Chrome. The addition of Firefox support that began in version 10.0 delivers on Dynamsoft's promise to add HTML5 support for more platforms and browsers.

"SDKs are all about minimizing time spent and errors created while improving work efficiencies," said Amy Gu, vice president of Dynamsoft. "Thus, adding support for JavaScript IntelliSense is an obvious choice for us as it meets all these criteria. And, since barcode use only continues to grow, adding 1D barcoding options was also a clear conclusion. We'll continue with other improvements to come, too."

Dynamsoft SDKs enable developers with a simple TWAIN scanning interface so they need only write just a couple of lines of code in JavaScript. This is instead of taking months to learn the TWAIN standard and then develop an application with hundreds to thousands of lines of code. The SDKs furnish users with key features for document scanning, uploading, editing, and document management within web browsers.