biicode 2.0 Is Buzzing

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 24, 2014

A C and C++ dependency manager with a hosting service

Pronounced like a buzzing bee, biicode is a tech start-up based in Madrid that develops a C and C++ dependency manager with a hosting service (like Maven and Maven central for Java but for C and C++).

Because managing a project with multiple dependencies is still a pain in C or C++, biicode sets it up with one #include.

For C/C++ developers that think a dependency manager is needed, biicode is a multiplatform tool and hosting service that allows you to build your projects easily, integrate third-party code and reuse code among projects with just #includes.

biicode 2.0 includes: View online, which blocks depend on your code; Premium accounts in which code can also be stored privately and shared alike. Just like Github's private repos; New and simpler configuration in a single "biicode.conf" file, instead of several tiny files granting more flexibility; A new system to reuse CMake scripts. Now, CMakeLists.txt can automatically depend on existing CMake scripts, they will be automatically retrieved, versioned, shared, exactly as other source code files.

Also here is an improved CMake build system, with Interface targets. Support for Arduino 1.5 for Yun board; Python hooks for custom tasks. Examples of hooks that automatically retrieve and configure system-wide some popular and large frameworks as OpenCV, wxWidgets, or Boost; and Blocks can use different variants, called "tracks" to choose and switch between lib versions or flavors. For example, they can be used to maintain several development branches simultaneously as lasote/libuv(v1.0) and lasote/libuv(v0.10), and changing from one to the other does not require any change to code.


INFO-LINK




