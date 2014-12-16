Channels ▼
Xamarin Editions of IP*Works! & Integrator

By Adrian Bridgwater, December 16, 2014

Two editions: Enterprise, and "Indie" for Xamarin Indie development

n software inc., a provider of professional Internet development tools and components, has announced Xamarin Editions of its IP*Works! and Integrator products.

The news sees fully-managed C# components released that are optimized for cross-platform Xamarin development. Programmers will be able to build applications with Xamarin and ship across iOS, Android, Mac, and (potentially) onwards.

All Xamarin Editions are available in two editions: Enterprise, and "Indie" for Xamarin Indie development.

The firm says that IP*Works! V9 Xamarin Edition is the most comprehensive suite of components for professional Internet development. For more than a decade IP*Works! has been powering connectivity solutions for almost every Fortune 500 and Global 2000 company as well as thousands of independent software developers worldwide.

Platform Features

  • .NET components written in C#, optimized for Xamarin cross-platform development.
  • Support for Xamarin.iOS and Xamarin.Android
  • Seamless integration with popular development environments including Microsoft Visual Studio .NET and Xamarin Studio.
  • Comprehensive fully-integrated product documentation with extensive sample applications and online help.


