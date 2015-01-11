Dr. Dobb's Archive

At year end 2014, Dr. Dobb's stopped publishing content on this site. This article explains the reasons. The present content will remain available indefinitely and includes all articles published on the website from early 2001 through 2014. It also contains links to the PDF issues of Dr. Dobb's Journal published between 2010 and 2014.

As of Jan 30th 2015, none of the email contacts listed on the site, except for authors, will be active or monitored.

Thank you for your interest in Dr. Dobb's. And if you were one of our many loyal readers, thank you for your kindness and support.

— The Dr. Dobb's team.