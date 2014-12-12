Jelastic Docker Integration For Orchestrated Delivery

Jelastic has announced integration with Docker using Parallels Cloud Server. The collaboration allows service providers to enable continuous application delivery, fully elastic scalability, and integrated orchestration and management for hosting applications in the cloud.

This is the first industry solution that combines Docker's application delivery approach and Parallels containers, fully managed via Jelastic PaaS.

Docker, Jelastic, and Parallels Cloud Server are of course complementary to each other. Docker addresses application assembly, delivery, and portability; Jelastic provides orchestration and management for hosting applications in the cloud and Parallels Cloud Server offers container and storage infrastructure performance and availability.

"Docker is the best application format delivery ever! The Docker team has shifted the containers conversation in the marketplace to help bring a renewed focus on containers virtualization technology and how it can be utilized with a new application delivery format. By leveraging containers technology from the beginning, we're confident our long-term strategy in the PaaS layer is solid," said Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of Jelastic.

"We believe the evolution of Docker is not finished yet and requires more attention on the virtualization layer to finally deliver the promised high density, together with an advanced level of security and live migration of containers on top of bare metal hardware. It's obvious that hosting Docker templates inside a VM is not efficient enough and can be improved to deliver the original promise of containers virtualization. Moreover, this point becomes dramatically important if you think about economy, TCO, performance, licensing, and management complexity of private cloud and cloud-in-a-box solutions designed for DevOps. So we are very pleased to announce the first industry solution that contains an extremely useful application delivery approach from Docker and the most mature containers, virtualization technology from Parallels," concluded Synytsky.

Docker standard in Jelastic allows the companies to reach a wider market of public and private cloud customers who require more automation, security, optimization of resources consumption and flexibility, while setting and managing their applications, clusters, and services.